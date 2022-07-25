WION Pitstop | TVS Ronin motorcycle review: A jack of all trades

TVS does a fine job making sporty motorcycles, scooters, commuters and even mopeds, but this is their first attempt at a relaxed, leisure riding, modern-retro sort of motorcycle. The new motorcycle is called Ronin — Japanese for a samurai without a master. And that probably makes sense because the folks at TVS told us they wanted to make a bike that doesn’t fit in any one specific category of motorcycles but should be able to do a bit of everything. So, let's see if it's actually a jack of all trades.