WION Pitstop: TVS NTorq 125 Race XP review

TVS has introduced the NTorq Race XP, which promises to recapture the spirit of the original, thanks to a class-leading output of 10.2 horsepower. What makes it stand out is its shouty paint scheme and loud graphics, along with these stunning red alloy wheels. And there's even a red engine cooling fan. But more noticeable upgrades have been provided to the suspension and the engine. So, we spent a week checking out how these upgrades translate into the NTorq's on-road performance. And here's what we experienced.