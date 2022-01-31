WION Pitstop: Triumph Trident 660 review: Is it your perfect first big bike?

Triumph's most affordable motorcycle the Trident 660 has landed in India, but sadly, gone are the days when middleweight motorcycles had middleweight price tags. And the Trident is no different with a starting ex-showroom price tag of around 7 lakh Indian rupees. The Trident is still competitively priced when you look at the options like the Honda CB650R and the Scrambler Ducati. And if you look at the slightly more affordable options, you'll find that the twin-cylinder Kawasaki Z650 is priced slightly cheaper than the Trident. So, we spent some time with the Trident 660 to find out if it makes a strong case for itself in the market, and we are going to tell you what our thoughts are about it.