WION Pitstop | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 review

Rising motorcycling culture has made the premium segment quite interesting. We are witnessing some very compelling new bikes come to life, and it becomes even more exciting when a manufacturer does something very different from its usual products. A bit like that happened recently when we reached Thailand to ride a new Royal Enfield motorcycle, named Hunter 350. We were told that it's quite a different product from other Royal Enfield motorcycles, and we can confirm that it looks somewhat different as well. At 177 kilograms, the Hunter weighs about 15 kilograms less than a standard Classic 350 -- and that has been achieved by replacing some metal components, like the side panels and fenders, with plastic ones. But how does it actually feels on the road? Let's find out.