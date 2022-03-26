WION Pitstop | Porsche Taycan review: Thrilling all-electric car

Mar 26, 2022, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
This weekend, we go for a drive in a thrilling all-electric car - the Porsche Taycan. We talk about Maserati's new entry-level SUV and Suzuki's new hybrid powertrain. All that and more in Pitstop, at these times, only on WION.
Read in App