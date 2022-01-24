WION Pitstop: New Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid review

With the increasing demand for scooters, the Indian two-wheeler market has seen a variety of scooters on sale. There are many options for practically designed as well as sporty looking scooters in the market. But if you're looking for a classy, stylish and elegant looking product, the options are very limited - like the expensive Vespa models. There is another manufacturer that caters to this niche category with a relatively less expensive option and that is the Fascino by Yamaha. Over the years, it has received several updates despite having no competition in its segment. And the latest that Yamaha has introduced to Fascino's drivetrain is a micro-hybrid technology. So, what kind of a hybrid system is it, how does it work and what are the other features that the new Fascino Hybrid has got? Keeping these questions in mind, we rode the 2021 Yamaha Fascino for about a week. And here is what we came back with.