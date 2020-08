Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched the new 2020 model of its City sedan in India. The fifth-generation model is being sold alongside the already existing fourth-generation model, obviously, at a relatively premium price. The new Honda City has received a completely new design, it's larger and has got a host of new features. We drove the petrol version of the 2020 Honda City and this video tells you about our experience with this new option in India's midsize sedan segment.