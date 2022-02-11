WION Pitstop: Kia Carens review: A premium 6/7-seater

Kia India has finally revealed its upcoming 7-seater, the Carens. The Kia Carens will be launched in the Indian market soon, and it will sit somewhere between the popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6 and the Toyota Innova. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is based on the same platform that underpins the Sonet as well as the Hyundai Alcazar. And not just that, but these vehicles also share the same powertrains. However, the Carens has been designed for a different purpose, to meet the diverse requirements of the customers. So, we spent a day with the upcoming Kia Carens to know how it feels to drive on the Indian roads, and will it be fulfilling the requirements of its target buyers.