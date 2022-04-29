WION Pitstop| In conversation with Sirish Vissa, Head of VW Motorsport India, in a Polo Cup race car

After 12 years in the Indian market, the Volkswagen Polo is bowing out. In these 12 years, the compact hatchback has created great respect in the heart of Indian auto enthusiasts. So, we drove it for one last time at the MMRT and even extensively sampled the Polo Cup race car. With a great motorsport history in India, Volkswagen continues to be the only OEM directly involved in motorsport in the country. And we didn't just drive the latest Polo Cup race car, but we also went for a drive with Sirish Vissa, Head of the VW Motorsport India program. He told us about the entire success journey of the race Polo as well as the VW Motorsport program. And that is what we have for you in this video.