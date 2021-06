Hyundai has launched its new 6/7-seater crossover in the Indian market- the Alcazar. With a starting price tag of INR 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits between the highly successful Creta and the premium SUV Tucson. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Alcazar will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Safari. It looks promising, loaded with features, but how it behaves on the road, that's exactly what we are going to find out in this video.