WION Pitstop: How endurance motorcycle racing works?

Endurance racing is a form of motorsport racing which is meant to test the durability of equipment and endurance of participants. Teams of multiple drivers attempt to cover a large distance in a single event, with participants given a break with the ability to change during the race. Suzuki has introduced this category of motorsport racing in India and team Pitstop got a chance to understand it with an on-track experience. So, watch the video to know how endurance racing works.