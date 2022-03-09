WION Pitstop: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter review

The latest player in the electric mobility space is a Bengaluru based start-up called Bounce, and it has launched an electric scooter in India - the Infinity E1. It claims to offer a top speed of 65 kilometres per hour along with a range of up to 65 kilometres. The scooter gets some cool features like a removable and swappable battery pack, drag and reverse mode, and smartphone connectivity. There are some different and a bit confusing buying options too. We recently got a chance to spend some time with it and check out what this new brand has on offer. So, here is what we came back with.