WION Pitstop: BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport review

BMW launched the S 1000 RR superbike in 2010, and it went straight to the top of the superbike game. The base platform of the initial S 1000 RR was so good that BMW has been selling the bike with only evolutionary changes, ever since. But here’s finally an all-new one, and BMW says that everything on this bike is different, ‘down to the last nut and bolt.’ Its quirky headlamps are gone and now the BMW S 1000 RR looks more in line with the other litre-class supersport bikes. However, the bigger news is the weight reduction, and this is the first time Motorrad is using the letter 'M' – previously seen only on BMW's performance cars. We recently got a chance to spend a few days with the all-new flagship Pro M Sport variant of the new BMW S 1000 RR, and this is what we came back with.