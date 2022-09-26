WION Pitstop: All-electric Lexus UX 300e review

Lexus has long been synonymous with hybrid and plug-in-hybrid power, but the new UX 300e is its first venture into the world of fully-electric vehicles, so it’ll be up against rivals such as the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes EQC. With striking looks and a well-built interior, the Lexus UX 300e is definitely one to consider if you’re a fan of the design and appreciate a high-quality, well-made interior. Though it’s not the highest-riding of SUVs, we check out how suitable is the UX 300e for Indian road conditions.