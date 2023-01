Citroen has started taking bookings for the electrified version of the C3 in India. The E-C3 will be available with a 57 bhp, 143 Nm electric motor and a claimed electric range of 320 kilometres on a single charge. You can book the E-C3 online or at Citroen's authorised dealerships, and its test drives are also expected to begin soon. But we got a chance to drive the upcoming E-C3 before it reaches dealerships, and here's our take on it.