WION Pitstop: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 review

If we were to name one car that most Indians have a memory of, it'll surely be the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Until two years back, the Alto used to come in two versions - the 800 and K10. Despite both versions being very popular in the market, the latter was discontinued in 2020. But looking at the popularity and demand in the Indian market, the company has relaunched the Alto K10 in an all-new form. We spent some time with the new Alto K10 to see if it has taken the baton from the earlier version well enough to sprint strongly and intensify the play in the small hatchback segment even more!