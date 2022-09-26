WION Pitstop: 2022 BMW X4 SUV-Coupe review

The SUV market is bursting at the seams, which means making a car stand out from the crowd in this segment is incredibly tricky. This problem goes a long way to explaining why the BMW X4 has taken on an SUV-coupe design, trading some of the practicality offered by the X3 on which it is based for a sportier exterior design and driving dynamics to match. So, let's continue this debate in the video because we recently spent some time with the new 2022 BMW X4, and here we are explaining how it feels on the Indian roads.