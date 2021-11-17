WION Pitstop: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review

In the Indian automotive marketplace, the small hatchback segment has the largest share of the pie. While this segment is dominated by Maruti Suzuki for years now, its Celerio is not as much popular as the WagonR or the Ignis. To save the fading brand name, Maruti Suzuki has heavily updated the Celerio for its 2021 model year. It still runs on the same Heartect platform, shared by most of the Suzuki Cars, but the exterior and interior are completely revamped. And not just that, the proven 1.0-litre Suzuki engine also has slightly different characteristics. But how does it feel to drive and how's the overall experience in the new Celerio, that's what we are finding in this video.