WION Health Summit | Dr. Harsh Vardhan's keynote address on India's COVID-19 strategy

Jul 31, 2020, 05.10 PM(IST)
Follow Us
India's Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan keynote address on India's COVID-19 strategy. He said that India is the biggest manufacturer of vaccines in terms of volume. It is therefore certain that India will be a production hub for COVID-19 vaccines.