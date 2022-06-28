WION Ground Report: What's the potential outcome of G7 summit?

Published: Jun 28, 2022, 01:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Today is the third and last day of the ongoing G7 summit in Germany. WION's Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal and Trent Murray shares there take on the ongoing meeting and possible outcome of the summit.
