Ukraine Under Attack
As Russia's advance halts in Ukraine, US warns China over backing Putin
Russia accuses Google and its video subsidiary YouTube of 'terrorist' activities
'Targeting civilians is a war crime': Antony Blinken believes Russia guilty of committing war crimes
Hundreds of bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine, stolen in Manhattan
WION Ground Report: The story of Kyiv's first responders
Mar 19, 2022, 08:30 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
The firefighters of Ukraine are on the front lines of the war, they're working in the volatile conditions. WION speaks to the firefighters, watch this ground report.
