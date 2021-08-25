WION ground report from inside Kabul airport

Aug 25, 2021, 08:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The pace of evacuations has sped up. Scenes of heartache danger and desperation grow on the edges of the Hamid Karzai airport. WION's Anas Mallick reached the evacuation center to show us the process on the ground and the situation in Kabul.
