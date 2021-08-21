WION Ground Report: Chaos, gridlocked streets & panic in Kabul as desperate Afghans try to flee

Aug 21, 2021, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid the chaos, gridlocked streets, gunshots and panic WION's Anas Mallick get you a ground report from Kabul airport where some have been waiting for hours and some for days to flee Afghanistan.
