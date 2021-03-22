WION Global Summit Speaker: Ibrahim Shukralla, Head of English Language News at Emirates News Agency (WAM)

Mar 22, 2021, 03.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ibrahim Shukralla, Emirati Editor from Abu Dhabi, shares his views about WION Global Summit, to be held on March 24 in Dubai. He will be a dialogue partner at the session titled Peace Deals and the Shifting Sands of West Asia.
