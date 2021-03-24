WION Global Summit 2021 | Pavan Kapoor's Keynote Address

Mar 24, 2021, 02.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
'300,000 Indians were repatriated in 3 months from UAE' says India's Ambassador Pavan Kapoor at WION Global Summit as he delivers the welcome note on behalf of the host nation. Watch the full speech below.
Read in App