WION Fineprint: WION's Anas Mallick assaulted in Afghanistan

Published: Aug 05, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION's Anas Mallick was held captive by the Taliban for 21 hours after he went to Kabul on a reporting assignment. Anas Mallick tells Molly Gambhir about what he went through.
