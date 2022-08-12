WION Fineprint: Why online privacy is a myth in the Post-Roe world

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Following the US Supreme Court's ruling that overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade, online privacy has become a myth as Big Tech keep collecting the personal details of their users for tracking and surveillance. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
