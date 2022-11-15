WION Fineprint | U.S. to probe Shireen Abu Akleh's killing?

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The U.S. has been Israel's most consistent and important ally, but it has now opened an investigation into the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The move has irked Israel. Can Biden afford to anger its ally?
