WION Fineprint | US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
