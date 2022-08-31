WION Fineprint | US readies $1.1 billion arms sale of missiles, radar to Taiwan

Published: Aug 31, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
United States President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress to approve an estimated $1.1bn arms sale to the self-ruled island of Taiwan as Taipei fires warning shots at a Chinese drone. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
