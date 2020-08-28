WION Fineprint: US President Donald Trump closes out RNC 2020 with fireworks

Aug 28, 2020, 09.50 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The final night of the Republican National Convention 2020 concluded with a firework display over Washington Monuments & opera song. President Donald Trump's last speech at RNC 2020 ended with fireworks spelling "Trump" and "2020" in the sky.