WION Fineprint | Ukraine nuclear plant standoff stirs Chernobyl memories

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is in the eye of the Ukraine war after Kyiv accused Russia of shelling the plant again. Is Europe staring at a catastrophic nuclear disaster? Molly Gambhir explains.
