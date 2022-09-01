WION Fineprint | The dark side of South Korea's entertainment industry

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
South Korean actress Yoo Ju-eun has died by suicide at the age of 27, leaving behind an apparent suicide note calling her profession both a blessing and a curse. Molly Gambhir tells you how suicides are on the rise among the young in the country.
