WION Fineprint | Tesla to recall around 1.1 million cars over window issue

Published: Sep 23, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
U.S. regulators say issue in some Tesla car windows may cause them to 'pinch' people when they roll up. Elon Musk says the issue can be fixed with a 'tiny' software update. Priyanka Sharma gives you the details.
Read in App