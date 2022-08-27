WION Fineprint: Tale of Belarusians & Russians in Ukraine | War turned neighbours into enemies

Published: Aug 27, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Hundreds of thousands of Russians and Belarusians moved to Ukraine for a better future but once Moscow attacked their new home, things started to change. While they support their host country fully, many of them are now facing challenges.
Read in App