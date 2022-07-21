WION Fineprint | Switzerland cites neutrality to not help Ukraine's war-wounded

Published: Jul 21, 2022, 01:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Almost 5 months into the war in Ukraine, the number of people impacted by war is growing by the day. As the West increases aid, Europe's Switzerland turn their backs on Ukraine's war-wounded. Molly Gambhir tell you why.
Read in App