WION Fineprint |Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing rampage

Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing rampage

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Canadian police scoured Saskatchewan and neighbouring provinces on Monday in a major manhunt for two fugitives suspected of carrying out a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded 15. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
