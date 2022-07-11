WION Fineprint | Sri Lanka: A look at 'people power' in Asia

Published: Jul 11, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
For centuries, people's movements have shaped political and social order in South Asia. The current chaos in Sri Lanka brings back flashes from other Asian nations. Molly Gambhir tells you about similar uprisings in the region.
