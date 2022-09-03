WION Fineprint | Russian Lukoil chief Ravil Maganov dies in 'fall from hospital window'

Published: Sep 03, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The death of Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, at a hospital in Moscow appears to mark the eighth time this year that a Russian energy executive has died suddenly and under unusual circumstances. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
