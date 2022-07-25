WION Fineprint | Report: Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole

Published: Jul 25, 2022, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a report, Elon Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Tesla CEO Musk has denied such reports.
