WION Fineprint: Paper straws for you, private jets for celebs?

Published: Jul 29, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hollywood stars have been quite vocal about Climate Change. Many of them have been discussing the global issued at Oscars and other events. Some organise donations, the others launch campaigns. But are they really practicing what they preach?
