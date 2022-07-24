WION Fineprint| Over 16,000 monkeypox cases in 75 countries; WHO declares highest alert

Published: Jul 24, 2022, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Over 16,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in 75 countries. Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.
