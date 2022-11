WION Fineprint: Nigerian Artist transforms oil kegs into masks to reduce waste

Oluwajuwonlo Adeyemi is a Nigerian artist who grew up witnessing her mother throw away big plastic kegs of cooking oil that she used for her catering business in Lagos. Disgusted with the idea of adding trash to expansive landfills in a city where only a small percentage of trash is recycled, Adeyemi transformed them into faces that have come to be recognised as a signature of the artwork.