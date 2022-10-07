WION Fineprint | New eye exam may show if you're at risk for a heart attack

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 01:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Soon, retinal scans may be able to predict heart attacks. New research has found that decreased complexity in the blood vessels at the back of the retina in the human eye is an early biomarker for heart disease.
