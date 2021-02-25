WION Fineprint: Jammu & Kashmir feel the effects of extreme climate change

Feb 25, 2021, 08.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The impact of global warming across the world is increasingly evident over these passing years. In India's Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar has witnessed extremes of cold and heat in a span of less than a month time. WION brings you a report.
