WION Fineprint| Israel Elections 2022: Who will end up as Israel's Kingmaker?

Published: Oct 29, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel is heading for polls again. It is the fifth election in four years. Former PM Benjamin Netanyahu poised to get more votes. However, as per opinion polls, no party is expected to win sweeping mandate. So, Who will end up as Israel's Kingmaker?
