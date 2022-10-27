WION Fineprint | Is Xi reaching out to the U.S?

Published: Oct 27, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China's president Xi Jinping says he's willing to work with the U.S. for mutual benefit. Are Biden and Xi truly trying to calm the tensions between the two countries? Molly Gambhir brings you the details
