WION Fineprint: Is Elon Musk using the Twitter deal as a ploy to dump Tesla shares?

Published: Aug 10, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Elon Musk has sold almost $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal. But is Musk using the deal as a smokescreen to dump shares? Is Tesla grossly overvalued? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
