WION Fineprint: Donald Trump teases 2024 Presidential run

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Donald Trump returned to Washington for the first time since January 2021 and once again teased his 2024 Presidential run. But some other Republicans are also flirting with running for the White House. Is Trump's GOP kingmaker status under threat?
Read in App