WION Fineprint | Chinese textbooks changed after 'ugly' cartoons spark outcry

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST)
China has punished 27 people over ‘tragically ugly’ illustrations in several maths textbooks. Investigation finds the books did not ‘properly reflect the sunny image of China’s children'. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
